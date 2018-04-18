NJ tax filers get a one-day extension, too

TRENTON —Thanks to an IRS technical glitch, New Jersey taxpayers get the same extension the IRS gave its filers.

“While New Jersey did not experience any system issues, our goal is to ease any confusion and aid taxpayers who may be dealing with additional burdens caused by delays at the federal level,” state Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio said in a statement. “In the event that taxpayers affected by the IRS issue did not take the steps to submit their state returns electronically, we thought it prudent to grant a concurrent extension.”

Filers now have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday to file both their federal and state forms and to make payments.

The IRS granted a one-day extension after the agency's website that accepts payments and gives access to other services.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later described as a "high-volume technical issue."

Taxpayers do not need to do anything to utilize the extra time.

