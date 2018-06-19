NJ summer festivals & fairs 2018: The biggest and best

This summer, there is no shortage of things to do in New Jersey. Here are a few of the upcoming events that promise to provide fun for the whole family.

Dates and locations listed are subject to change without notice due to weather or other concerns. Check the event websites listed below for further information.

If we missed a major event, email louis.hochman@townsquaremedia.com. Submit any New Jersey events for our weekend calendar here.

Famous Food Festival

State Fair

  • Date: Thursday, June 21, 2018 through Sunday, July 8
  • Location: Meadowlands (50 State Route 120, East Rutherford)
  • Website: Njfair.com

Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival

  • Date: Saturday, June 23 through Sunday, June 24
  • Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta
  • Website: rockribsandridges.com

OceanFest

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival

  • Date: Tuesday, July 10 through Monday, July 16
  • Location: Mt. Carmel Lane, Hammonton
  • Website: mountcarmelsociety.org/

Ocean County Fair 

  • Date: Wednesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 15
  • Location: Robert J. Miller Air Park, Route 530, Berkeley
  • Website: oceancountyfair.com

New Jersey State Barbecue Championship

  • Date: Friday, July 13 through Sunday, July 15
  • Location: Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood
  • Website: njbbq.com

Burlington County Farm Fair

Gloucester County 4-H Fair

XPoNential Music Festival

  • Date: Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29
  • Location: Wiggins Park, BB&T Pavilion, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden
  • Website: xpnfest.org

QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning (Readington)

  • Date: Friday, July 27 — Sunday, July 29
  • Location: Solberg Airport
  • Website: balloonfestival.com

Warren County Farmers’ Fair

Sussex County Fair 

  • Date: Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 12
  • Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta
  • Website: sussexcountyfairgrounds.org

NJ State Crab Festival

Middlesex County Fair

  • Date: Monday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 12
  • Location: 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick
  • Website: middlesexcountyfair.com/

Atlantic City Air Show

Hunterdon County Fair

  • Date: Wednesday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 26
  • Location: Hunterdon County Fairgrounds, East Amwell
  • Website: hunterdoncountyfair.com

BBQ & Craft Beer Fest

