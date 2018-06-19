NJ summer festivals & fairs 2018: The biggest and best
This summer, there is no shortage of things to do in New Jersey. Here are a few of the upcoming events that promise to provide fun for the whole family.
Dates and locations listed are subject to change without notice due to weather or other concerns. Check the event websites listed below for further information.
If we missed a major event, email louis.hochman@townsquaremedia.com. Submit any New Jersey events for our weekend calendar here.
Famous Food Festival
- Date: Every Saturday and Sunday starting Saturday, June 16 through Sunday, Oct. 28
- Location: Harborside (15 2nd Street, Jersey City)
- Website: famousfoodfestival.com/famous-food-market/
State Fair
- Date: Thursday, June 21, 2018 through Sunday, July 8
- Location: Meadowlands (50 State Route 120, East Rutherford)
- Website: Njfair.com
Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival
- Date: Saturday, June 23 through Sunday, June 24
- Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta
- Website: rockribsandridges.com
OceanFest
- Date: Wednesday, July 4
- Location: 228 Broadway, Long Branch
- Website: oceanfestnj.com/event-information
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival
- Date: Tuesday, July 10 through Monday, July 16
- Location: Mt. Carmel Lane, Hammonton
- Website: mountcarmelsociety.org/
Ocean County Fair
- Date: Wednesday, July 11 through Sunday, July 15
- Location: Robert J. Miller Air Park, Route 530, Berkeley
- Website: oceancountyfair.com
New Jersey State Barbecue Championship
- Date: Friday, July 13 through Sunday, July 15
- Location: Olde New Jersey Avenue, North Wildwood
- Website: njbbq.com
Burlington County Farm Fair
- Date: Tuesday, July 17 through Saturday, July 21
- Location: Burlington County Fairgrounds, Springfield
- Website: visitnj.org/nj-events/burlington-county-farm-fair
Gloucester County 4-H Fair
- Date: Thursday, July 26 through Sunday, July 29
- Location: 4-H Fairgrounds, 275 Bridgeton Pike (Route 77), Mullica Hill
- Website: gloucester.njaes.rutgers.edu/4hfair/
XPoNential Music Festival
- Date: Friday, July 27 through Sunday, July 29
- Location: Wiggins Park, BB&T Pavilion, 2 Riverside Drive, Camden
- Website: xpnfest.org
QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning (Readington)
- Date: Friday, July 27 — Sunday, July 29
- Location: Solberg Airport
- Website: balloonfestival.com
Warren County Farmers’ Fair
- Date: Saturday, July 28 through Saturday, Aug. 4
- Location: 1350 Stryker Road, Phillipsburg
- Website: warrencountyfarmersfair.org
Sussex County Fair
- Date: Friday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 12
- Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta
- Website: sussexcountyfairgrounds.org
NJ State Crab Festival
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 4
- Location: Ice House Restaurant, 4415 Park Blvd., Wildwood
- Website: wildwoodsnj.com/calendar
Middlesex County Fair
- Date: Monday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 12
- Location: 655 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick
- Website: middlesexcountyfair.com/
Atlantic City Air Show
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 22
- Location: Boardwalk, Atlantic City
- Website: airshow.acchamber.com/
Hunterdon County Fair
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 22 through Sunday, Aug. 26
- Location: Hunterdon County Fairgrounds, East Amwell
- Website: hunterdoncountyfair.com
BBQ & Craft Beer Fest
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 3
- Location: Monmouth Park, Oceanport
- Website: sparkmybiz.com/event/bbq-craft-beer-fest
