TRENTON — Students around the country are planning another school walk out on Friday to continue the discussion about gun violence during the #NationalSchoolWalkout.

Friday's events will commemorate the 19th anniversary of the mass shooting at Columbine High School, which left 12 students and one teacher dead.

The 43 events in New Jersey are among 2,100 scheduled around the country, according to the organizer's website.

"We are are walking out for those who lost their lives to gun violence, to talk about the real problems our country is facing, and to find solutions the problems that our leaders have failed to address," according to the event's website.

National organizers said students will walk out of school at 10 a.m and stand silently for 13 seconds to remember the victims. Then, as with the March 14 events that marked the one-month anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, other events will follow, including seminars on mental health and petitioning lawmakers.

The website was open for anyone to register an event. However, not all schools listed will host a walkout. Geri Hutner, spokeswoman for the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District, told New Jersey 101.5 no walk out is scheduled.

"Students have not planned any activities for (Friday)," Hutner said.

Walkouts posted for several schools in the Freehold Regional School District are also not happening, according to district spokeswoman Rebecca Policastro.

"A few of our schools are having student-led events held after school tomorrow, so they may have listed their school. The students decided to organize events for after dismissal and we provided them a safe place to do so," she said. Policastro also noted that PARCC testing is scheduled this week.

Montgomery High School students will hold an event during lunch in the school's Cougar Stadium, according to a letter sent to parents. Metuchen High School student Hannah Silverman told MyCentralJersey.com that her school will have an event outside the school at 1:15 p.m. and then march to Borough Hall.

According to the National School Walkout, events are planned in:

Bayville (Central Regional)

Brick Township

Cherry Hill West

Colts Neck

Edison

Elizabeth

Freehold Township

Freehold (Barkalow Middle School)

Hightstown

Howell

Lacey

Linwood

Keansburg

Marlton (Cherokee)

Mendham

Metuchen

Middletown North

Monroe (Middlesex)

Montville

Morrestown

Mullica (Clearview)

Mount Olive

Ocean City

Oakland

Paramus

Passaic

Point Pleasant Borough

Ridgewood

Red Bank

Rockaway

Rutherford (Felician College)

Sewell (GCIT)

Skillman (Montgomery High School)

Somerset

Sparta

Springfield

Tenafly

Vernon

Vineland

Voorhees (EHS)

West Milford

West Orange

Williamstown

Wollwich (Kingsway)

Students walked out of some schools on Feb. 21 to mark the one-week anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, shooting. The March for Our Lives attracted thousands to rallies around the country, including two dozen events in New Jersey on March 24.

