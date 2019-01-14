NJ students sharing bestiality video, prosecutor warns

FLEMINGTON — Something else for you to worry about: a video showing bestiality being shared among New JErsey students.

A letter from Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony Kearns sent to parents said that a video has been widely distributed within the county and across in the state. He wasn't specific in the letter about the video's contents, where the video is believed to have originated, or if it's also being spread elsewhere.

Such a video would be considered child pornography if it includes a minor. In that case, someone found in possession of such a video could face a 5-10 year prison term.

Kearns said that if your child has received the video it should immediately be deleted.

The prosecutor also said there is no truth to a rumor that the video includes a student from Hunterdon County.

"You should share this information with your child to quell any fears your child may have with regard to that concern and also to quash any rumors on that point," Kearns wrote.

Kearns also said the video presents an opportunity for parents to discuss internet safety and the hazards of social media.

New Jersey passed a law making bestiality illegal in 2015.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

