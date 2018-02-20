NJ student charged with selling drugs at CT college

HAMDEN, Conn. — Two students at Quinnipiac University are accused of selling drugs out of their dorm room, including edible squares made with marijuana and Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Police at the Connecticut college arrested 18-year-old Patrick Ownbey, of Cherry Hill and 18-year-old Shawn Wheeler, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Sunday. They were charged with the possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Police say two other students found in the dorm room were issued infractions for possessing small amounts of marijuana.

The say that during their investigation they seized 15.5 grams of marijuana, five edible cereal squares, 87 grams of THC oil and drug paraphernalia.

The students, who were released on $1,000 bonds, are due in court on March 5. Neither immediately responded to emails seeking comment.

