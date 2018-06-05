NJ student busted after speeding through hallways in motorbike

ROXBURY — A high school senior ended up in police custody on Tuesday after he was seen riding a dirt bike through the school's hallway.

The student, who was not identified by police, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct, according to the Roxbury Township Police Department. The assault charge came as a result of the bike's handlebar making contact with a student, police said. Being struck by the handlebar only caused the student a "minor injury," according to police.

Video of the incident shows the student riding through the halls before being stopped and taken away in police custody.

Police described the incident as a stunt. According to the school's website it came on the same day as the senior yearbook signing and the day before Senior Academic Awards. There was no word as of Tuesday night whether the stunt would affect the student's ability to go to prom next week or graduate with his class on June 21.

An after-hours email and phone call to Principal Jeffrey Swanson seeking comment were not returned as of Tuesday night.

More From New Jersey 101.5