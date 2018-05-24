Memorial Day is no vacation for NJ State Police

TRENTON — Haunted by the memory of six fatal crashes during last year's Memorial Day weekend, police around New Jersey will have extra patrols on the roads looking for distracted and drunk drivers.

In addition to regular patrols, more than 150 additional troopers will be deployed on special details targeting aggressive driving, speeding, seatbelt usage, cell phone usage, distracted driving and DWI.

Alcohol and drugs were a factor in two of last year's crashes, which claimed the lives of three people.

"It’s important to remind those either on the roadway or on the water that operating a car or vessel under the influence is unacceptable and unnecessarily puts lives in danger,” acting State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said in a statement.

More than a million New Jerseyans will travel at least 50 miles or more for this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

State Police said they would enforce the state's Move Over Law requiring drivers to change lanes when they see stationary emergency vehicles, tow trucks and other responding equipment. If you can't safely get out of the lane, police say to slow down below the speed limit as you pass.

Marine patrols will be looking for boaters operating under the influence and making sure they have the proper licenses.

The Click it or Ticket program will also be in progress with 173 departments around New Jersey, including agencies at the local and county levels, receiving grants totaling $805,000 to participate in the zero-tolerance program.

Cherry Hill police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night at an undisclosed location.

