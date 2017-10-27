Choking man saved by NJ Trooper

NJ Trooper Dennis Palaia was out at Buffalo Wild Wings with his son when a man at the next table was choking. Palaia's quick reactions, using the Heimlich maneuver, saved the man from choking to death.

These are the types of stories that won't add to officer statistics but they are important to report nonetheless. While we only do #BlueFriday once a week, we could probably highlight a story per show at the very least of officers who are doing similar courageous deeds all the time, such as Trooper Palaia. NJ Troopers and NJ officers across the state, are our family members, they are our friends and our neighbors and we need to celebrate their heroic and selfless acts.