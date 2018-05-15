NJ State Bike Championship returns to Plainfield for third year

The NJ State Championship Bike race will be held in Plainfield once again this year. Mayor Adrian Mapp and NJ State Champion Juan Pablo Jimenez joined me on air Tuesday morning to discuss the victory for the Jersey town. Both men brought a great energy to the show early morning so it's no surprise they were able to bring the big event back to Jimenez's hometown.

I did ask him if he was going to defend the title, but he said he opted to help the community get the race and will play host alongside the Mayor. Get to Plainfield this Sunday at 9am in front of City Hall to see the kick off and then enjoy a terrific day with all of the local food vendors! Yes it's still all about the food!

