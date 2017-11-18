NJ case worker raped child he was supposed to be helping, cops say

HIGHLAND PARK — A 23-year-old case worker smoked marijuana with and raped a child he was supposed to be helping, prosecutors said Saturday.

Miguel Garrido, of the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick, was arrested Friday on rape and child endangerment charges.

Garrido was working for Coordinated Family Care, a private firm funded by the state Department of Children and Families, which oversees the division that investigates child abuse. The firm is contracted to help families in crisis in Middlesex County. According to the National Association of Social Workers, Garrido was not certified or licensed by the State Board of Social Work.

ExaminersProsecutors say Garrido committed the sexual assault at the child's Highland Park home. Authorities only described the child as being under the age of 16.

Garrido was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, a count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for sexual assault and another count for using marijuana.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Garrido had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with information about this case to call its detectives at 732-745-3652 or Highland Park police at 732-572-3800 ext. 4253.

Clarification: A previous version of this post referred to Garrido as a social worker. While his job description is similar to social work, he does not have the applicable New Jersey license.

