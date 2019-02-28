NJ shopping center masturbator caught by mom and child, cops say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A South Jersey man was arrested after police say he masturbated in front of a woman and her young child at a shopping center in Camden County.

Michael Hebrans, 40, of the Blackwood section of the township, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to Camden County Jail.

Gloucester Township Police responded on Tuesday night, around 8 p.m., to 1001 S. Black Horse Pike, where the woman had reported the incident. Officers searched the area and found Hebrans walking along the Blackhorse Pike at Lakeland Road, police said.

Anyone with additional information on the case is urged to call Gloucester Township Police at 856-228-4500 or the GTPD anonymous crime tip line at 856-842-5560.

