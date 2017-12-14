NJ sheriff’s officer takes his own life in park

WOODLAND PARK — A Passaic County corrections officer was found dead in his car at a county park on Tuesday.

The body of Lt. Timothy Carpenter, 49, of West Milford, was found around 6 p.m. in a wooded area of Garret Mountain Reservation, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. He is believed to have taken his own life with a gunshot wound inside his own vehicle.

Carpenter lived in West Milford and worked for the Sheriff's Department.

State Police and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the incident.

The 568-acre park is operated by the Passaic County Parks Department.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735.