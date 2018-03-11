NJ sheriff’s officer hospitalized after crashing into barrier

TOMS RIVER — An Ocean County Sheriff's Department officer was injured when his patrol car hit a barrier trying to avoid crashing into another vehicle.

The officer driving was in one of the department's marked Ford Explorers on Route 37 at Mule Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday night when he swerved, hit a barrier and overturned as not to hit another car, according to Toms River Police spokesman Ralph Stocco.

A picture of the SUV provided to the Asbury Park Press by the Ocean County Sheriff's Office shows a badly damaged front end. The officer's identity was not disclosed as of Sunday morning. The officer was hospitalized for injuries that were not disclosed.

Public works crews were still out at the scene early Sunday morning just before 6 a.m.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy had not yet returned messages seeking comment on the crash.

