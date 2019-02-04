NJ sheriff’s officer accused of sex crimes against a minor

A Middlesex County Sheriff's Officer has been charged with several sex crimes against a minor in Pennsylvania.

Joshua Padilla of Eatontown was charged on Friday by the Northampton County, Pennsylvania District Attorney's Office with unlawful contact with a minor, displaying explicit sexual material, photographing or videotaping sexual activity with a child, dissemination of photos or videos and criminal use of a communications facility.

A criminal docket posted by New Brunswick Today shows the charges were filed on Thursday but lists no arrest date. The offensives were committed on April 1, according to the document.

A check of the NJ Office of Information Technology website confirms Padilla has been with the Sheriff's Department for 3 years.

The Middlesex County Sheriff's Department and the Northhampton County, Pennsylvania did not immediately return messages regarding the case.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5