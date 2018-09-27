Plenty of people were outraged by the comments now former Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino made on secretly recorded audio .

Last week, WNYC released audio that had been secretly recorded in January in which Saudino criticizes Gov. Phil Murphy's criminal justice reform platform, saying that "in other words let the blacks come in, do whatever the f*** they want, smoke their marijuana, do this do that, and don't worry about it. You know, we'll tie the hands of cops."

Saudino also said that Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, a Sikh, had only been appointed because he wore a turban. And he also questioned whether Lt. Gov. Sheila Oilver, who is not married, is a lesbian.

And as bad as that as, it's not the most outrageous thing residents taxpayers should be worried about, Jim Gearhart says

For one thing, the sheriff was dumb enough to be caught on tape saying those sorts of things — and no matter what he thinks privately, he should know better, Jim says.

But then there's also the matter of his double-dipping — not an offense to the criminal justice system, but one to taxpayers. Like a lot of public officials, he was earning salary for his current job while collecting a hefty public pensions after having retired from a past law enforcement gig.

In addition to his $130,000 sheriff's salary, Saudino collects nearly another $130,000 a year in pension after retiring in 2011 as Emerson police chief.

— Townsquare Media staff, with previous reporting by Sergio Bichao.

