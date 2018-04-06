NJ schools with the biggest drug and violence problems

TRENTON — Drugs and bullying are on the rise in New Jersey schools, according to a New Jersey 101.5 review of Department of Education data.

Public and charter schools reported 3,157 drug incidents in the 2016-17 school year, up from 3,010 the year before.

Schools also recorded 6,416 incidents of bullying, up from 5,995 the year before.

There was, however, some positive news in the data released recently as part of the NJ School Performance Reports . Violence, weapons and vandalism incidents held steady or decreased.

Last year, schools recorded 8,245 instances of violence, 16 fewer than the year before. Incidents with weapons increased by 93 for a total of 1,093. And vandalism incidents fell from 1,423 to 1,348.

Violence is defined as assault, criminal threats and extortion, fights (but not minor verbal confrontations or shoving matches), robbery and sexual contact.

Vandalism includes theft or damage to property, pulling a fire alarm or calling in a bomb threat — the kind that were largely reported this year in New Jersey following the school shooting in Florida. Threats for this school year will be counted in next year's data.

Weapons include anything that could cause harm — from a sling shot to an explosive to a firearm. It does not, however, include toy guns.

As New Jersey 101.5 has found in the past, some districts do a more thorough job of reporting incidents than others. Some districts might also over-report incidents such as shoving matches as violence.

In the list below, we show the Top 5 schools in each county with the highest rate of drug/violence/bullying incidents. The rate was calculated by the state as the number of incidents per every 100 enrolled students. (Larger schools might have a higher number of incidents than the schools in this list, but the schools on the list have a higher concentration of incidents for their size.)

You can find detailed NJ Performance School Reports for your school at the Department of Education website.

ATLANTIC

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Atlantic Co Vocational Alternative High 0 10 2 12 1 32 Atlantic City Atlantic City High 4 34 8 79 2 7 Pleasantville City Pleasantville High 13 32 1 4 2 7 Buena Regional Buena Regional High 16 10 1 12 0 7 Somers Point Jordan Road Elem 4 0 2 25 7 6

BERGEN

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Bergen Special Service Emotionally Disturbed 7 2 1 10 0 15 Garfield Garfield Auxiliary 1 0 4 4 0 13 Englewood Janis E. Dismus Middle 16 0 0 19 0 9 Fair Lawn Thomas Jefferson Middle 19 0 4 21 4 7 Fort Lee Fort Lee High 16 13 1 18 1 5

BURLINGTON

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Burlington Spec Serv Lumberton Campus 1 6 0 2 2 25 Willingboro Twp Willingboro Memorial Middle 0 1 15 79 4 13 Burlington Spec Serv Alternative High 5 6 0 0 1 11 Willingboro Willingboro High 0 4 4 49 6 8 Pemberton Helen A. Fort/Marcus Newcomb 8 0 5 54 6 7

CAMDEN

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Cherry Hill Alternative High 2 6 1 1 0 26 Pine Hill Pine Hill Middle 29 0 1 6 0 11 Camden Henry B. Wilson Family 0 0 5 43 2 9 Camden Camden High 0 2 3 33 1 7 Camden Harry C. Sharp Elem 4 0 2 18 0 6

CAPE MAY

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Cape May Special Serv Cape May Co High 2 2 2 4 0 10 Wildwood Wildwood High 2 5 0 11 0 8 Wildwood Wildwood Middle 4 2 2 3 2 8 Middle Twp Elem #4 8 3 1 8 3 4 Middle Twp Middle Twp High 1 8 3 16 3 4

CHARTERS

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Newark Educators Charter Newark Educators Charter 1 0 1 51 0 18 Compass Academy Compass Academy Charter 5 0 1 20 0 14 New Horizons Comm. New Horizons Charter 0 0 0 66 0 13 Trenton Stem-To-Civics Stem-To-Civics Charter 2 2 4 27 2 12 Foundation Academy Foundation Academy Charter 13 0 2 68 5 9

CUMBERLAND

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Bridgeton West Ave 9 0 3 74 5 13 Vineland Wallace Middle 4 1 10 38 2 8 Millville Memorial High 8 6 2 30 3 8 Vineland Veterans Memorial Middle 6 4 2 42 3 8 Commercial Twp Port Norris Middle 2 1 0 7 1 7

ESSEX

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate City Of Orange Career & Innovation Academy 2 0 0 3 0 22 Essex Ed Serv Comm Essex High 0 0 1 4 0 14 Essex Ed Serv Comm Essex Campus Academy 0 2 0 2 0 10 East Orange Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Academy 0 0 1 10 0 6 Verona Verona High 21 9 0 5 0 5

GLOUCESTER

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Paulsboro Paulsboro Jr High 2 0 1 6 1 7 Pitman Pitman Middle 1 1 0 16 0 6 Washington Chestnut Ridge Midle 12 0 4 23 1 6 Woodbury Woodbury Jr-Sr High 7 5 9 19 0 5 Monroe Williamstown High 19 32 9 28 6 5

HUDSON

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Kearny Kearny High 6 24 6 45 1 5 Hoboken Hoboken High 2 10 0 1 1 3 Guttenberg Anna L. Klein 16 2 1 15 5 3 Jersey City Innovation High 2 2 1 3 0 3 Kearny Lincoln Middle 3 5 2 20 0 3

HUNTERDON

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Hunterdon Ed Ser Comm West Amwell 0 0 0 27 1 53 Franklin Franklin Township 12 0 0 3 0 5 South Hunterdon Regional South Hunterdon High 4 7 2 6 0 4 Clinton Twp Clinton Twp Middle 7 0 0 8 1 4 High Bridge High Bridge Middle 4 0 1 1 1 3

MERCER

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Trenton Joyce Kilmer Middle 1 0 7 49 3 14 Hamilton Richard C Crockett Middle 21 2 2 43 1 8 Trenton Luis Munoz-Rivera Ms 1 1 2 32 2 8 Mercer Special Service Mercer High 0 0 1 20 0 8 Hamilton Lalor Elem 9 0 0 7 0 7

MIDDLESEX

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Highland Park Highland Park Middle 5 2 4 23 0 10 Highland Park Bartle Elem 5 0 1 21 0 6 New Brunswick New Brunswick Middle 38 2 3 27 0 5 Carteret Columbus Elem 3 0 1 29 0 5 Middlesex Vocational East Bruns. 6 5 0 2 1 5

MONMOUTH

District School Bull Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Monmouth-Ocean Ed Ser Regional Alternative 0 9 0 5 1 36 Keansburg Joseph R. Bolger Middle 7 0 1 34 1 10 Asbury Park Asbury Park High 1 6 4 13 4 10 Asbury Park MLK Middle 8 1 2 17 0 8 Keansburg Keansburg High 4 3 2 17 2 8

MORRIS

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Roxbury Twp Nixon Elem 1 0 0 11 1 4 Morris Morristown High 14 34 4 17 2 4 Butler Boro Butler High 4 11 3 2 0 4 Madison Madison Junior 14 0 1 9 0 4 The Chathams Chatham Middle 19 0 2 14 0 3

OCEAN

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Barnegat Barnegat High 11 17 1 19 2 5 Pinelands Regional Pinelands Regional Jr High 4 4 10 19 0 5 Manchester Whiting Elem 2 0 2 6 2 4 Toms River Regional Toms River High South 3 18 4 28 2 4 Brick Brick Memorial High 5 14 5 38 3 4

PASSAIC

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Clifton #11 19 1 0 31 0 11 Paterson Alternative High 0 16 2 4 0 8 Clifton #15 6 0 0 15 3 7 Paterson Architecture & Construction 3 18 2 8 0 5 Clifton Columbus Middle 25 0 0 25 4 4

SALEM

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Salem Special Service Daretown 0 0 1 5 0 14 Salem City Salem Middle 0 0 1 15 4 5 Pittsgrove Twp Pittsgrove Middle 13 0 3 4 0 5 Salem Special Service Alternative Middle & High 1 0 0 0 1 5 Woodstown-Pilesgrove Reg Woodstown Middle 0 0 0 10 1 4

SOMERSET

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Somerset Ed Serv The Career Center 0 0 0 6 0 200 Somerset Ed Serv Secondary Academy 0 2 1 27 0 34 Somerset Co Ed Serv Elem Academy 0 0 1 12 0 26 Bound Brook Community Middle 23 3 0 5 1 13 Bound Brook Bound Brook High 28 4 1 6 2 7

SUSSEX

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Sussex Ed Serv Northern Hills Academy 0 0 1 3 2 10 Newton Halsted Middle 6 0 0 12 0 5 Hardyston Hardyston Township Middle 13 0 0 0 0 4 Byram Byram Intermediate 12 0 0 0 1 3 Hopatcong Hopatcong High 6 2 0 3 0 2

UNION

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Union Ed Serv Lamberts Mill Academy 2 1 0 4 2 17 Union Ed Serv Hillcrest Academy-South 0 6 0 4 7 16 Union Ed Serv Hillcrest Academy-North 2 2 0 1 0 6 Roselle Grace Wilday Junior High 15 0 0 7 0 5 Berkeley Heights Columbia Middle 26 0 1 1 0 5

WARREN

District School Bully Drugs Vandl. Viol. Weap. Rate Great Meadows Regional Regional Middle 20 0 1 1 0 8 Lopatcong Lopatcong Middle 25 0 0 0 1 7 Belvidere Belvidere High 4 3 0 13 1 4 Franklin Twp Franklin Township 9 0 0 0 0 4 Warren Special Service Warren Special Services 0 0 0 1 0 4

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .