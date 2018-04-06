NJ schools with the biggest drug and violence problems

TRENTON — Drugs and bullying are on the rise in New Jersey schools, according to a New Jersey 101.5 review of Department of Education data.
Public and charter schools reported 3,157 drug incidents in the 2016-17 school year, up from 3,010 the year before.
Schools also recorded 6,416 incidents of bullying, up from 5,995 the year before.
There was, however, some positive news in the data released recently as part of the NJ School Performance Reports. Violence, weapons and vandalism incidents held steady or decreased.
Last year, schools recorded 8,245 instances of violence, 16 fewer than the year before. Incidents with weapons increased by 93 for a total of 1,093. And vandalism incidents fell from 1,423 to 1,348.
Violence is defined as assault, criminal threats and extortion, fights (but not minor verbal confrontations or shoving matches), robbery and sexual contact.
Vandalism includes theft or damage to property, pulling a fire alarm or calling in a bomb threat — the kind that were largely reported this year in New Jersey following the school shooting in Florida. Threats for this school year will be counted in next year's data.
Weapons include anything that could cause harm — from a sling shot to an explosive to a firearm. It does not, however, include toy guns.
As New Jersey 101.5 has found in the past, some districts do a more thorough job of reporting incidents than others. Some districts might also over-report incidents such as shoving matches as violence.
In the list below, we show the Top 5 schools in each county with the highest rate of drug/violence/bullying incidents. The rate was calculated by the state as the number of incidents per every 100 enrolled students. (Larger schools might have a higher number of incidents than the schools in this list, but the schools on the list have a higher concentration of incidents for their size.)
You can find detailed NJ Performance School Reports for your school at the Department of Education website.
ATLANTIC
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Atlantic Co Vocational
|Alternative High
|0
|10
|2
|12
|1
|32
|Atlantic City
|Atlantic City High
|4
|34
|8
|79
|2
|7
|Pleasantville City
|Pleasantville High
|13
|32
|1
|4
|2
|7
|Buena Regional
|Buena Regional High
|16
|10
|1
|12
|0
|7
|Somers Point
|Jordan Road Elem
|4
|0
|2
|25
|7
|6
BERGEN
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Bergen Special Service
|Emotionally Disturbed
|7
|2
|1
|10
|0
|15
|Garfield
|Garfield Auxiliary
|1
|0
|4
|4
|0
|13
|Englewood
|Janis E. Dismus Middle
|16
|0
|0
|19
|0
|9
|Fair Lawn
|Thomas Jefferson Middle
|19
|0
|4
|21
|4
|7
|Fort Lee
|Fort Lee High
|16
|13
|1
|18
|1
|5
BURLINGTON
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Burlington Spec Serv
|Lumberton Campus
|1
|6
|0
|2
|2
|25
|Willingboro Twp
|Willingboro Memorial Middle
|0
|1
|15
|79
|4
|13
|Burlington Spec Serv
|Alternative High
|5
|6
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Willingboro
|Willingboro High
|0
|4
|4
|49
|6
|8
|Pemberton
|Helen A. Fort/Marcus Newcomb
|8
|0
|5
|54
|6
|7
CAMDEN
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Cherry Hill
|Alternative High
|2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|26
|Pine Hill
|Pine Hill Middle
|29
|0
|1
|6
|0
|11
|Camden
|Henry B. Wilson Family
|0
|0
|5
|43
|2
|9
|Camden
|Camden High
|0
|2
|3
|33
|1
|7
|Camden
|Harry C. Sharp Elem
|4
|0
|2
|18
|0
|6
CAPE MAY
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Cape May Special Serv
|Cape May Co High
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|10
|Wildwood
|Wildwood High
|2
|5
|0
|11
|0
|8
|Wildwood
|Wildwood Middle
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|8
|Middle Twp
|Elem #4
|8
|3
|1
|8
|3
|4
|Middle Twp
|Middle Twp High
|1
|8
|3
|16
|3
|4
CHARTERS
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Newark Educators Charter
|Newark Educators Charter
|1
|0
|1
|51
|0
|18
|Compass Academy
|Compass Academy Charter
|5
|0
|1
|20
|0
|14
|New Horizons Comm.
|New Horizons Charter
|0
|0
|0
|66
|0
|13
|Trenton Stem-To-Civics
|Stem-To-Civics Charter
|2
|2
|4
|27
|2
|12
|Foundation Academy
|Foundation Academy Charter
|13
|0
|2
|68
|5
|9
CUMBERLAND
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Bridgeton
|West Ave
|9
|0
|3
|74
|5
|13
|Vineland
|Wallace Middle
|4
|1
|10
|38
|2
|8
|Millville
|Memorial High
|8
|6
|2
|30
|3
|8
|Vineland
|Veterans Memorial Middle
|6
|4
|2
|42
|3
|8
|Commercial Twp
|Port Norris Middle
|2
|1
|0
|7
|1
|7
ESSEX
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|City Of Orange
|Career & Innovation Academy
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|22
|Essex Ed Serv Comm
|Essex High
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|14
|Essex Ed Serv Comm
|Essex Campus Academy
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|East Orange
|Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. Academy
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|6
|Verona
|Verona High
|21
|9
|0
|5
|0
|5
GLOUCESTER
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Paulsboro
|Paulsboro Jr High
|2
|0
|1
|6
|1
|7
|Pitman
|Pitman Middle
|1
|1
|0
|16
|0
|6
|Washington
|Chestnut Ridge Midle
|12
|0
|4
|23
|1
|6
|Woodbury
|Woodbury Jr-Sr High
|7
|5
|9
|19
|0
|5
|Monroe
|Williamstown High
|19
|32
|9
|28
|6
|5
HUDSON
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Kearny
|Kearny High
|6
|24
|6
|45
|1
|5
|Hoboken
|Hoboken High
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Guttenberg
|Anna L. Klein
|16
|2
|1
|15
|5
|3
|Jersey City
|Innovation High
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Kearny
|Lincoln Middle
|3
|5
|2
|20
|0
|3
HUNTERDON
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Hunterdon Ed Ser Comm
|West Amwell
|0
|0
|0
|27
|1
|53
|Franklin
|Franklin Township
|12
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|South Hunterdon Regional
|South Hunterdon High
|4
|7
|2
|6
|0
|4
|Clinton Twp
|Clinton Twp Middle
|7
|0
|0
|8
|1
|4
|High Bridge
|High Bridge Middle
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
MERCER
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Trenton
|Joyce Kilmer Middle
|1
|0
|7
|49
|3
|14
|Hamilton
|Richard C Crockett Middle
|21
|2
|2
|43
|1
|8
|Trenton
|Luis Munoz-Rivera Ms
|1
|1
|2
|32
|2
|8
|Mercer Special Service
|Mercer High
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0
|8
|Hamilton
|Lalor Elem
|9
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
MIDDLESEX
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Highland Park
|Highland Park Middle
|5
|2
|4
|23
|0
|10
|Highland Park
|Bartle Elem
|5
|0
|1
|21
|0
|6
|New Brunswick
|New Brunswick Middle
|38
|2
|3
|27
|0
|5
|Carteret
|Columbus Elem
|3
|0
|1
|29
|0
|5
|Middlesex Vocational
|East Bruns.
|6
|5
|0
|2
|1
|5
MONMOUTH
|District
|School
|Bull
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Monmouth-Ocean Ed Ser
|Regional Alternative
|0
|9
|0
|5
|1
|36
|Keansburg
|Joseph R. Bolger Middle
|7
|0
|1
|34
|1
|10
|Asbury Park
|Asbury Park High
|1
|6
|4
|13
|4
|10
|Asbury Park
|MLK Middle
|8
|1
|2
|17
|0
|8
|Keansburg
|Keansburg High
|4
|3
|2
|17
|2
|8
MORRIS
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Roxbury Twp
|Nixon Elem
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1
|4
|Morris
|Morristown High
|14
|34
|4
|17
|2
|4
|Butler Boro
|Butler High
|4
|11
|3
|2
|0
|4
|Madison
|Madison Junior
|14
|0
|1
|9
|0
|4
|The Chathams
|Chatham Middle
|19
|0
|2
|14
|0
|3
OCEAN
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Barnegat
|Barnegat High
|11
|17
|1
|19
|2
|5
|Pinelands Regional
|Pinelands Regional Jr High
|4
|4
|10
|19
|0
|5
|Manchester
|Whiting Elem
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|4
|Toms River Regional
|Toms River High South
|3
|18
|4
|28
|2
|4
|Brick
|Brick Memorial High
|5
|14
|5
|38
|3
|4
PASSAIC
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Clifton
|#11
|19
|1
|0
|31
|0
|11
|Paterson
|Alternative High
|0
|16
|2
|4
|0
|8
|Clifton
|#15
|6
|0
|0
|15
|3
|7
|Paterson
|Architecture & Construction
|3
|18
|2
|8
|0
|5
|Clifton
|Columbus Middle
|25
|0
|0
|25
|4
|4
SALEM
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Salem Special Service
|Daretown
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|14
|Salem City
|Salem Middle
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4
|5
|Pittsgrove Twp
|Pittsgrove Middle
|13
|0
|3
|4
|0
|5
|Salem Special Service
|Alternative Middle & High
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Woodstown-Pilesgrove Reg
|Woodstown Middle
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|4
SOMERSET
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Somerset Ed Serv
|The Career Center
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|200
|Somerset Ed Serv
|Secondary Academy
|0
|2
|1
|27
|0
|34
|Somerset Co Ed Serv
|Elem Academy
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0
|26
|Bound Brook
|Community Middle
|23
|3
|0
|5
|1
|13
|Bound Brook
|Bound Brook High
|28
|4
|1
|6
|2
|7
SUSSEX
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Sussex Ed Serv
|Northern Hills Academy
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|Newton
|Halsted Middle
|6
|0
|0
|12
|0
|5
|Hardyston
|Hardyston Township Middle
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Byram
|Byram Intermediate
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Hopatcong
|Hopatcong High
|6
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
UNION
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Union Ed Serv
|Lamberts Mill Academy
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|17
|Union Ed Serv
|Hillcrest Academy-South
|0
|6
|0
|4
|7
|16
|Union Ed Serv
|Hillcrest Academy-North
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Roselle
|Grace Wilday Junior High
|15
|0
|0
|7
|0
|5
|Berkeley Heights
|Columbia Middle
|26
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
WARREN
|District
|School
|Bully
|Drugs
|Vandl.
|Viol.
|Weap.
|Rate
|Great Meadows Regional
|Regional Middle
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Lopatcong
|Lopatcong Middle
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Belvidere
|Belvidere High
|4
|3
|0
|13
|1
|4
|Franklin Twp
|Franklin Township
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Warren Special Service
|Warren Special Services
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
