NJ school early dismissals for January 8, 2018

Ice on Sandy Hook Bay (Bud McCormick)

TRENTON — The threat of icy roads on the afternoon commute has caused some districts to close early on Monday.

“Wintry mix showers arrive this afternoon. The worst-case scenario would be a period of freezing rain, making for a very slippery ride home later,” Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Zarrow said temperatures that have not gone above freezing since Christmas Day mean everything is frigid.

“With air temperatures at or just above freezing by Monday afternoon, I fear it presents a perfect setup for a period of freezing rain and a glaze of ice accretion (accumulation). It doesn’t take much ice at all to make roadways and sidewalks very, very slippery,” Zarrow said.

Check our list of updated early dismisslas for Monday

