Contact Us
Make My Homepage

NJ school early dismissals for January 8, 2018

By Dan Alexander January 8, 2018 12:16 PM
Ice on Sandy Hook Bay
Ice on Sandy Hook Bay (Bud McCormick)

TRENTON — The threat of icy roads on the afternoon commute has caused some districts to close early on Monday.

“Wintry mix showers arrive this afternoon. The worst-case scenario would be a period of freezing rain, making for a very slippery ride home later,” Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Zarrow said temperatures that have not gone above freezing since Christmas Day mean everything is frigid.

“With air temperatures at or just above freezing by Monday afternoon, I fear it presents a perfect setup for a period of freezing rain and a glaze of ice accretion (accumulation). It doesn’t take much ice at all to make roadways and sidewalks very, very slippery,” Zarrow said.

Check our list of updated early dismisslas for Monday

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ and be part of our Commuter Advisory Board.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM