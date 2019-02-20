No, NJ school won’t let you take ‘one hit’ off an e-cigarette

EAST BRUNSWICK — Vaping is not allowed at a Middlesex County high school, despite what an authentic-looking letter says about a new policy.

According to a letter obtained by News 12 New Jersey written on official East Brunswick High School letterhead, the school is implementing a "EB One (Hit) Initiative" that would allow students to take one hit of an e-cigarette during the school day in a bathroom, without academic consequence.

The letter was posted to social media and a copy was also found in a school bathroom

Nothing could be further from the truth, Superintendent Dr. Victor Valeski told News 12, admitting that the letter at first glance looked real and caused concern among parents.

Smoking of any kind is not allowed on school grounds, according to Valeski.

The superintendent said the origin of the letter is under investigation by East Brunswick police and whoever is responsible could face severe punishment from the school.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: