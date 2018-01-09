NJ school delayed openings for January 9, 2018

A parked school bus in Lawrenceville (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

TRENTON — Some New Jersey school districts will open late on Tuesday because of overnight icing

It’s the fourth weekday in a row that schools have had to cancel or delay classes.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow didn’t expect Monday that any precipitation would fall after midnight, but there could be some refreezing of some roads and highways Tuesday as temperatures fall into the 20s.

“Front porches, steps, driveways, sidewalks, side streets, bridges, and overpasses may be a bit icy this morning,” Zarrow said.

Skies will clear to sunshine by Tuesday morning, allowing high temperatures across the entire state to rise above-freezing and probably even above-normal, between about 40 and 45 degrees.

