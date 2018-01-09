Contact Us
Make My Homepage

NJ school delayed openings for January 9, 2018

By Dan Alexander January 9, 2018 4:45 AM
A parked school bus in Lawrenceville
A parked school bus in Lawrenceville (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

TRENTON — Some New Jersey school districts will open late on Tuesday because of overnight icing

It’s the fourth weekday in a row that schools have had to cancel or delay classes.

Meteorologist Dan Zarrow didn’t expect Monday that any precipitation would fall after midnight, but there could be some refreezing of some roads and highways Tuesday as temperatures fall into the 20s.

“Front porches, steps, driveways, sidewalks, side streets, bridges, and overpasses may be a bit icy this morning,” Zarrow said.

Skies will clear to sunshine by Tuesday morning, allowing high temperatures across the entire state to rise above-freezing and probably even above-normal, between about 40 and 45 degrees.

Check our list of updated early dismisslas for Monday

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ 

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Filed Under: Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM