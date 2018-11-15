NJ school closings, early dismissals — Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018

TRENTON — The forecast of a wintry mix of weather for Thursday afternoon has led several school districts to send the kids home early.

Central and North Jersey will have the biggest impact from the storm with snow starting to fall after the morning commute, according to Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. The messy transition to sleet, freezing rain and then rain will poor travel conditions during the afternoon,

It's all about temperatures — the colder it stays, the more snow will potentially accumulate, according to Zarrow.

The storm will also bring the potential for 1-2 inches of heavy rain and a storm surge that could create minor to moderate coastal flooding.

Do you need help with our Winter Weather Alert program? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ