NJ school closings, delayed openings — Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2018

TRENTON — Lingering icy roads in some areas of North Jersey led some school districts to delay the start of classes Tuesday morning.

Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that the precipitation was slowly transitioning from wintry to wet across the state.

"With temperatures still flirting with the freezing mark, there remains a considerable risk for icy spots. Remember: Freezing rain looks like rain, sounds like rain, feels like rain, and tastes like rain ... until it hits a cold surface and freezes on contact as solid ice," Zarrow said.

