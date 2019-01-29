NJ school closings, early dismissals — Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019

TRENTON — The threat of snow developing in North Jersey during the day has led many school districts to cancel classes on Tuesday or to end them early.

Some light to moderate precipitation will fall throughout Tuesday, with the area north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 getting almost all snow from this storm from late Tuesday morning through early Wednesday morning, according to Townsquare New Jersey Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Total accumulations will be 3 to 5 inches, according to Zarrow.

For the rest of the state, a period of rain Tuesday afternoon will limit snow totals to about an inch, give or take.

