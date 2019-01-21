NJ school closings, delayed openings — Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019
TRENTON — Another night of bitter cold temperatures in the single numbers and a biting wind means a cold wait at the bus stop for many students across New Jersey on Tuesday morning.
Many districts are trying to help the situation with a delayed opening.
"Although winds will gradually lighten up, we'll still have a biting, potentially dangerous wind chill in the morning. It will 'feel like' below zero. Bundle up! " New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.
