NJ school closings, delayed openings — Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

TRENTON — A frigid night with dangerous temperatures far below normal will cause a delay in the start of classes on Thursday.

Temperatures will dip Wednesday night to -4 and 6 but when you combine the temperatures with the gusty wind, the wind chill will drop to the negative teens (-10 to -20 degrees).

"This is near-record cold, a full 20+ degrees below normal for late January. The combination of arctic cold and a fierce wind will pose a significant hazard to human health, if you don't protect yourself," New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Such arctic conditions can cause frostbite on exposed skin in just 30 minutes, and hypothermia will be a significant concern as well.

