NJ school closings, delayed openings — Friday, Nov. 16, 2018

TRENTON — Many New Jersey schools will open later as the first winter storm of the season lingers into Friday morning.

The rain that fell Thursday night will help create slush from the afternoon snow or form a layer of ice on top of the snow, according to Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Zarrow is also concerned about a final burst of snow that will start just in time for the Friday morning commute

"Low visibility and slippery roads may still be a big problem for the AM commute. Winds have been kicking along the coast too, over 40 mph in many spots," Zarrow said.

The good news is that the skies will clear on Friday afternoon making way for a nice weekend with temperatures in the 40

