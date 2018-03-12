TRENTON — The third nor'easter in two weeks will mean a delayed opening for some schools on Tuesday morning.

Townsquare Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the storm's track looks to be more to the east, meaning the storms's biggest impact in New Jersey will be along the shore, where 2 to 3 inches of snow will fall.

"I don't want to downplay the potential for sloppy road conditions, additional power outages, and more tidal flooding tonight. But this ain't our storm, New Jersey," Zarrow said, adding that inland areas could see and inch or two overnight Tuesday morning.

Zarrow expected some minor flooding in the usual spots along the shore during the high tide cycle early Tuesday morning that could cover some roadways and low lying areas.

