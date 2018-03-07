TRENTON — Many New Jersey schools will be closed on Thursday for a second day in a row while others will delay their opening to clean up the snow.

Among the districts calling Thursday off were Piscataway and Bernards.

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that Thursday will be a good day with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s, which will help with melting.

In some areas of North Jersey, there are more trees and poles to pick up after the snow.

How are you affected by the power outages? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ