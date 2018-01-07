Contact Us
NJ school closings and delayed openings for January 8, 2018

By Dan Alexander January 7, 2018 8:54 PM
The iced up Manasquan Intet
The iced up Manasquan Intet (Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet/Shark River)

TRENTON — The combination of roads that are still snow covered and another bitter cold morning have led some districts to declare delayed openings for Monday morning.

The schools reporting as of Sunday were mostly in Atlantic County. Crews worked all weekend in the frigid temperatures to clear away snow from last Thursday’s snow.

Townsquare Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects temperatures to fall to the teens on Sunday night, but will rise into the 30’s and above freezing for the first time since Christmas. It also means that a round of light precipitation on Monday afternoon could be ice.

“It doesn’t take much ice accretion to make for very slippery roads and sidewalks. And the ground is perfectly frigid for such a freezing rain situation,” Zarrow said.

Temperatures will continue to moderate the rest of the week, according to Zarrow.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

