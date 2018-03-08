NJ school closings and delayed openings for Friday, March 9, 2018

TRENTON — Cleanup of nearly 2 feet of snow has led to the cancelation of classes for a third day in some North Jersey school districts.

A lack of power at some schools also forced the decision despite sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s that help the melt.

New Jersey 101.5 Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said there could be some re-freeze on Thursday night, which could create some slick spots for the Friday morning commute.

