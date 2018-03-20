NJ school bus driver molested children for decades, cops say

MONTGOMERY — An 84-year-old township man has been charged with molesting numerous children that he met as a school bus driver.

Edward Atoeff was arrested Monday, several weeks after two adults went to township police to report that they had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Atoeff when they each were 8 and 12 years old.

While investigating, authorities say they learned that Atoeff had molested an additional seven children as far back as the 1960s.

"Atoeff would encounter the majority of his victims while working in the capacity of a school bus driver for Jastyke Transportation, which defendant owned and operated," the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a statement.

Atoeff has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

New Jersey 101.5 did not Tuesday whether Atoeff, who was being held at Somerset County Jail, had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Montgomery Township Police Department at 908-359-3222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.888577tips.org .

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .