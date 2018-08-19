NJ school board candidate who posted racist remarks quits race

MONROE (Gloucester) — The South Jersey school board candidate who posted bigoted remarks on social media has quit the race.

The New Jersey Globe news site, which posted the initial story and screenshots of Facebook comments by Monroe Township Board of Education candidate Rick Jankowski in which he called black protesters "f****ng monkeys" posted his apology and withdrawal from the race.

“I’m sorry. There isn’t much more than I can say except for that. I would like to extend my heartfelt apologies to those that I have offended and to those who have supported me in my endeavors,” Jankowski wrote.

He said the comments, written between 2013 and 2016, were written in anger from what he saw happening in the country at the time.

The exit message was posted to the Williamstown/Monroe Township Talk Facebook page, according to NJ.com , on his behalf by Shawn Rutter. The group is private and can only be viewed by members.

Jankowski's Facebook page is no longer viewable by the public.

