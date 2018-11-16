Friday commute: 2 NJ Transit lines suspended, roads may be icy

TRENTON — The morning after the worst commute home in recent memory , NJ Transit train and bus riders may have another tough time Friday morning.

Although the agency said that it is running a normal schedule, service on two lines was suspended going into the morning commute.

North Jersey Coast Line: Service suspended in both directions due to fallen overhead wires in Middletown

Service suspended in both directions due to fallen overhead wires in Middletown Gladstone Branch - Not operating on Friday morning; no reason was disclosed

NJ Transit also warned bus riders that because drivers worked longer than expected on Thursday in the winter's first storm of the season, they may not be available on Friday because of federally mandated rest periods — which could result in delays and cancellations.

The rest mandate could also complicate efforts to provide alternate bus service for the two suspended rail lines. NJ Transit has yet to return messages.

As of 8 25 a.m., nearly 8,000 JCP&L customers were without power, mostly in Middletown, where fallen utility poles closed Route 36. PSE&G and Atlantic City Electric reported scattered outages in their respective service areas.

New Jersey Department of Transportation spokesman Stephen Schapiro said crews worked all night to plow and salt the roads that were clogged with commuters and snow that made for a hellacious ride home on Thursday.

There were numerous spinouts and minor crashes on Friday morning

"All state highways are open. NJDOT crews worked throughout the night and are continuing to work this morning to continue clean up operations on roads and ramps," Schapiro said.

He warned drivers that freezing rain and snow could fall this morning and again complicate the commute. Many schools delayed the opening of school on Friday morning.

"If you have to be on the road, use caution, leave extra time and watch for possibly icy conditions, particularly on side roads and ramps," Schapiro said.

Gov. Phil Murphy will address the state's response to Thursday's storm on Friday morning.

State Police said they responded to 555 motor vehicles crashes and 1,027 motorist calls for help on the roads they patrol statewide.

How was your Friday morning commute? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ