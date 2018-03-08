NJ residents reveal which taxes they’d support

Most residents of the Garden State believe they're paying too much in taxes for what they get in return, but they're also on board with paying even more if it means an improvement in certain services.

In a Rutgers-Eagleton poll of more than 1,200 New Jersey adults, 76 percent said they'd be very or somewhat willing to pay a bit more in taxes for an added investment in transportation and infrastructure.

Nearly 70 percent said they're willing to put out more for investments related to education, and 62 percent would support a small bump in taxes in order to fully fund the state pension system.

But these respondents may be all talk. When asked which tax proposals they support in order to fund various programs and services, residents showed the most support for the proposals that would affect the fewest residents.

New Jerseyans overwhelmingly support taxing the sale of recreational marijuana if it were made legal, and raising taxes on millionaires — two proposals included in Phil Murphy's campaign for governor.

Support drops significantly, however, for restoring the state sales tax to 7 percent, expanding the sales tax to include more items, and reinstituting the estate tax.

"New Jerseyans are always more likely to support those tax increases that may not have a direct effect on them," Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling, told New Jersey 101.5. "Yes, we need more taxes, but no, we don't want to be the ones to pay for them."

Seventeen percent of poll respondents said they get their money's worth for the state and local taxes they pay. Sixty-four percent said they get a worse deal than taxpayers in other states.

