NJ recruits local cops as liquor law enforcers

New Jersey's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is creating a task force to train local police in techniques used to enforce the state's liquor laws.

ABC Director David Rible says the Division is currently accepting applications from local police departments for this task force.

"The people that join this task force who are being loaned from other police agencies will have the ability to learn how to bring licensees into compliance by going through their books and helping them with compliance with the Alcohol Beverage Laws," he said.

He says the task force will give local police officers who sign on an opportunity to come on for a selected amount of time in a loaner program to learn investigative techniques.

Rible says keeping the 9,000 liquor licensees in New Jersey in compliance benefits everyone, especially local citizens.

The Division will accept applications from local police departments through April 23. They should submit a letter of interest to Director David Rible.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5

