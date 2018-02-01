NJ prosecutor not sharing video of police shooting of ‘homicidal’ man

MILLVILLE — Two weeks since Edward Gandy was fatally shot by cops after he called police to say that he had a weapon, authorities are keeping video of the encounter under wraps.

Police were called by Gandy on the morning of Jan. 22. After the shooting, police found no weapon on Gandy, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

Authorities released 911 recordings in which the 47-year-old man says he feels "homicidal," and said he did not know if he felt like hurting himself.

McCrae said the officer who shot Gandy had been put on administrative leave, which is not unusual during a routine investigation into a police shooting. The officer was not publicly identified.

Video of the encounter might show what happened in the moments before the shooting.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Millville Police Department denied a public records request by New Jersey 101.5 seeking a copy of the dashcam video.

Prosecutors on Thursday cited the fact that "all of the principal witnesses have not been interviewed and release of the video at this time would jeopardize the ongoing investigation." The Millville denial also noted that the Prosecutor's Office is the lead agency investigating the matter.

