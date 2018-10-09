ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyler said it was "a disgruntled former employees and current employee" that filed a lawsuit against him claiming that he illegally flipped his home and hid evidence in the April Kauffman murder case.

The complaint obtained by the Press of Atlantic City claimed that Tyner sold his Egg Harbor Township home in 2006 for $425,000 to his father-in-law, who sold it back to Tyner for $1. Tyner used the money to pay off his 2005 campaign debt from his Assembly run in 2005, according to the complaint.

Tyner also learned of "inappropriate actions" by detectives investigating the April Kauffman murder case, including losing evidence and leaking confidential information and attempted to cover them up, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also claims that Tyner took credit for solving the Kauffman case when it was the FBI.

The suit was filed by former Assistant Prosecutor Diane Ruberton, former Lt. Heather McManus and Assistant Prosecutor Donna Fetzer. Ruberton served as acting prosecutor before Tyner was appointed.

The lawsuit asks Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito to investigate the allegations.

In an email, Tyner said he has retained legal counsel to respond to the lawsuit.

"The great work of the women and men of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office will continue unimpaired under my leadership."

