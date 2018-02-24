NJ has the highest property taxes — Is that news to you?

TRENTON — New data from Gov. Phil Murphy's administration shows the average New Jersey property tax bill rose less than 2 percent last year.

The average property tax levy went up in 2017 to $8,690 from $8,549 in 2016. That's an increase of 1.64 percent, compared with an increase of 2.34 percent in 2016 over 2015.

The data shows the same result that a New Jersey 101.5 analysis found last month.

The average tax bill was up in 498 municipalities, including 296 where it was up by more than 2 percent.

The slower rate at which property taxes have increased over recent years is partially a result of former Gov. Chris Christie's signature property tax cap.

Murphy has begun tackling the property tax crisis by championing a dubious end-run around the new federal tax law that caps state and local tax deductions on tax returns.

A new report by a progressive think tank this week suggested that the state raise the sales tax and expand it to more products. The sales tax was lowered by a nearly unnoticeable amount as part of a legislative deal to raise the gas tax.

Senate President Steven Sweeney, meanwhile, has put Murphy on notice that raising taxes on wealthy residents "should be the absolute last resort."

