NJ private school teacher charged with raping student in park

SOLEBURY, Pa. — A former teacher at a prestigious New Jersey private school was charged with having sex in Bucks County with a student.

Solebury Police said Alyssia Reddy, 28, had sex with a 16-year-old Pennington School student at a park along Route 32 just over the border from New Jersey last spring. Reddy was arrested on Friday in Baltimore where she was a teacher at the St. Paul’s School for Girls in Brooklandville.

St. Paul's Head of School Penny Evins told parents in a letter that Reddy had been fired and barred from the campus and school computer network, according to a copy of the letter posted on Twitter by Baltimore's ABC 2 News. She had joined the school's faculty this year.

"Before today we had no information suggesting any prior improper conduct by Mrs. Reddy, Evins wrote, adding that she was subject to a through background check.

Solebury Police said Reddy was being held in Baltimore pending extradition to Pennsylvania.

NJ.com reported that the Pennington School told parents in a letter they recently became aware of the incident and reported it to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office which referred the incident to Solebury Police. The school will address students about the incident on Monday, according to the letter.

According to the school's website, 510 students in grades 6-12 attend the school located on a 54-acre campus on West Delaware Avenue.

Her husband, Michael Reddy, is also a teacher who worked at the Lawrenceville School in Mercer County, according to a school magazine article from earlier this year.

