Would you know how to react if in an active shooter came into your workplace or a social setting?

All week, New Jersey law enforcement and school officials have been responding to threats and rumors in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Florida. Parents in some districts have been asking for armed guards at schools.

An Active Shooter Response Training video was released in 2016 by the NJ Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness , NJ State Police and Office of the Regional Operations Intelligence in response to attacks in Orlando , San Bernardino , and Paris .

The video explains what New Jersey law enforcement says is the best way to respond if an active shooter is in your vicinity. According Homeland Security, victims in a situation where a gunman poses a threat have three options: run, hide or fight. Authorities recommend evaluating the situation to quickly determine the "most reasonable way to protect your life and the lives of others."

Each of the three options suggested by law enforcement has risks, authorities say, and each must be given careful consideration.

Run : Authorities say you should have an escape route in mind and leave your belongings behind but keep your hands visible, especially when you emerge in front of police officers.

Hide : If possible, authorities say, hide in a place out of the active gunman's view, block the entry to your hiding place and lock the doors.

Fight : This option is only for when your life is in imminent danger, state police say. Act with conviction and physical aggression, police recommend, and try to incapacitate the gunman by throwing heavy objects or even furniture such as chairs.

Authorities ay above all, call 911 when it's safe to do so and be prepared to remain calm and follow police instructions, and also provide as much information as possible about the shooter, the type of weapons, the number of victims and the location.