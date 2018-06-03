HIGHLANDS — Police are investigating who spray painted a Jersey Shore playground dedicated to one of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

The incident happened either late Friday night or early Saturday morning at Daniel Barden Memorial Park, according to police. While police edited pictures of the vandalism, they said the spray paint included "senseless offensive language."

"The fact that someone would vandalize a park that serves as a memorial to a child who was murdered is sad and disgusting," police said.

A Facebook page for the Barden family said the playground was dedicated on October 28, 2013 and includes artwork and the boy's signature. The park is part of the Where Angels Play Foundation, which built 26 playgrounds for the 26 people killed in the 2012 school shooting in Newtown, Ct.. The playgrounds were built in communities damaged by Hurricane Sandy.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 732-872-1158.

