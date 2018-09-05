NJ PBA President- ‘Kaepernick has really done nothing’

Colin Kaepernick's Nike message is "believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything." New Jersey PBA president Pat Colligan's response- "Colin has really done nothing but take a knee and write a check."

The former NFL quarterback, who's taking a knee during the playing of the National Anthem in 2016 over what he described as racial injustice, started the whole kneeling controversy. And he, who is currently suing the league for collusion, signed a deal with Nike which will put him in the top bracket of NFL players with the shoe company. While Colllgan acknowledges Kaeperick's financial contribution, he adds...

"The problem I have with Colin specifically is do you want to start a dialoge or do you just want to kind of exacerbate the position, and when you're wearing socks with a pig depicted as a police officer, I don't think you're doing anything to help the dialogue. I think you're just trying to sit there and stir the pot a little bit."

Colligan who's been president since 2014, does acknowledge there are some bad cops. "I've never walked away from the fact or said that we don't have problem officers but in this day and age 2018 they get weeded out faster than they did in the 60's, 70's and 80's, We don't want them there either, they hurt our profession."

Colligan also acknowledges there is a problem. "You're not going to get an arguement that there isn't some social injustice and issues in this country. There have been issues in this country since the day it was founded and there will be issues in this country 200 years from now," but as Colligan says, "You can either make pretend it doesn't exist, like Kaepernick, just write the check and move on, think that you have resolved something, or get out there and start a dialogue."

Colligan then turned his focus to Nike. "There's no question they use slave labor. They're paying their, you can't even call them employees, their slaves 20 cents, 30 cents, an hour 70 hours a week in third world countries and they're going to pay Kaepernick millions of dollars. There's hypocrisy in this whole narrative and it just gets old."

While the trend now is to focus on the "bad cops," Colligan shed some light on all that the police in New Jersey are doing. "There's a reason people don't take this job. I hear all the time it's just a small town in New Jersey, what are the chances of the cop pulling his gun out, do CPR in somebody's living room on a father with the kids watching, go make a death notification. That's what takes a toll on you- working midnight shift, and answering the calls that take a toll on you, overall that's what we do everyday and that's what gets lost in this false narrative of this police brutality."

Colligan explains the false brutality narrative. "It's such a minute, there are millions of arrests, what do you hear about? There are hundreds of thousands of arrests a day, did you hear about them? We do our job well. I really believe there are less and less brutality issues. I'm never going to say it doesn't exist, no matter what we do, we're going to have to deal with them but again, start a dialogue."

So how are the police relations doing in New Jersey? "They're really doing great. We had Oprah complimenting the chief in Middle Township , Chris Leusner. We are making the changes and making the state better."

