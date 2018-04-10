NJ parents drive their kids to tons of activities… GOOD FOR YOU!

I remember coming home from work, cooking dinner, and then taking three different kids to three different games in two different sports all around town. I also remember the hockey games and tournaments at 6am from Wilmington Delaware to Lake Placid New York. My parents did very little of that with me and my older brother and a little bit more with my two younger siblings. But nothing like today's parents.

The amount of driving to various sports or activities is dizzying. Yes, life was simpler 40 years ago when parents could just let their kids go "out to play". Those days are gone and parents who do the bulk of the driving deserve recognition. You are devoted, dedicated, consistent and caring parents. There you go. There's your recognition.

Dennis Malloy photo

Now stop putting magnetic stickers on your car telling me that you drive your kids everywhere. Nobody cares!!! Except your kid, and he's not paying attention either. He/she is plugged into their phone. I know, parenting is a thankless job sometimes. Let's keep it that way!

