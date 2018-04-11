Bill A1847 — up for a vote Thursday — is designed to mandate the HPV vaccinations for all students grades 6 through 12 in New Jersey. The vaccine is meant to prevent certain cancers that might occur through sexual contact. Some parents claim the vaccine has caused horrible irreversible side effects and consequences in other children and want to have the choice in having their kids get it or not.

There is a very active and growing group of concerned parents who are urging other parents and concerned New Jerseyans to contact their legislator and tell them to vote no. There is a documentary series called " Sacrificial Virgins " that highlights some of the seriously negative consequences on some kids who've been given the vaccine. We took calls on the topic and very few parents were for it and we could have taken calls for four hours.

Check out the videos below and you decide. My opinion, if this legislature is for it, don't trust it and vote against it!

