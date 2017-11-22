NJ not immune to sex charges — here’s a roundup of the latest

TRENTON — On Tuesday, veteran journalist Charlie Rose was the latest nationally known figure to have his career derailed by accusations of sexual misconduct. New Jersey has not avoided the slew of allegations in recent weeks, but little has been done to resolve cases against at least two men in public life in the state.

Of action that has been taken so far, the Montclair-based indie rock band Pinegrove has canceled an upcoming tour due to an accusation of sexual coercion against singer Evan Stephens Hall, NJ.com reported. In a post on Pinegrove's Facebook page, Hall acknowledged the relationship in question and said he has begun therapy.

NJ.com also reported that, in Haddon Township, nothing has developed since the February filing of a tort notice against Police Chief Mark Cavallo. In it, four male officers accused the chief of unwanted sexual advances. That followed a 2015 lawsuit, which NJ.com referenced in Tuesday's story, brought by a fired officer who alleged Cavallo exhibited similar behavior with him.

A third NJ.com report said Princeton University engineering professor Sergio Verdu, who has taught at the Ivy League school for 33 years, recently received just an eight-hour training session as punishment for allegations filed by a female graduate student about inappropriate touching. Verdu, the report further said, has continually denied wrongdoing in that incident.

