NJ needs to lose the superintendents and let principals run schools

For some time now I've been taking to the airwaves to discuss the fact that NJ taxes are out-of-control and despite a cap negotiated by Governor Christie and Steve Sweeney, they rise every year, on average more than the 2% cap because of all the exceptions.

One of the problems is that we have more school districts than towns and with many of those district superintendents making a comfortable six figure living, it's no wonder why costs are so high. Now we found out that on top of salaries that are 2 to 3 times the state average salary, they are being awarded bonuses to get around the cap which passed in 2011.

Here's my thought, how about we get rid of superintendents altogether and instead let the principals run the schools? I've met some very competent school leaders over the years that our kids passed through NJ's public schools and they are certainly up to the task. What would we save by eliminating an entire structure of bureaucracy? Hundreds of towns across NJ operate their local government very successfully without state or county interference. Let's start reducing costs at the top.

I'd rather see the bonuses paid to bureaucrats spread among the hard working teachers in the Garden state.

