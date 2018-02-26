NJ needs to fill hundreds of peak-season jobs

TRENTON — The deadline is rapidly approaching for submissions to become a temporary employee of the state during the busy season at parks, forests, recreation areas and historic sites.

Hundreds of positions — such as lifeguard, maintenance worker and visitor service assistant — are up for grabs, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Most jobs are outdoors.

While the peak season is Memorial Day through Labor Day, some parks are hiring to fill positions from April through October.

Job opportunities are available at these sites:

NJ Dept. of Environmental Protection

Applicants must be at least 16 years old as of March 1. Pay ranges from $8.60 to $10.50 per hour.

No experience is necessary. For a lifeguard position , the state will offer the proper training, and candidates must pass running and swimming tests prior to employment.

Interested candidates are encouraged to contact a park office to learn about specific job openings, as well as the deadline to apply.

Applications can be mailed to the specific sites (addresses are listed under the application).

“Seasonal workers serve an important function at our parks, forests, recreation areas and historic sites, helping us to showcase our natural and historic treasures at our busiest time of year,” Mark Texel, director of the DEP's Division of Parks and Forestry, said in a news release. “Equally important, these jobs provide rewarding learning experiences.”

The jobs require evening, weekend and holiday hours.

