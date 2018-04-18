NJ needs more food delivery services!

With the news of Dominos pizza expanding their delivery services by delivering to 150,000 outdoor locations, I really started to get jealous. Here in Central Jersey, we have few to no delivery services for food unless the place you’re ordering from happens to offer delivery to your home. The big services that deliver anywhere like Uber Eats, Postmates, Door Dash, etc still have limited delivery areas and a limited restaurant selection. Uber Eats is the good standard for this type of service, and for some reason they think only people in North Jersey like to have their food delivered to their little league game!

I’d like to be like residents of the big cities like New York, Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles who can be at the beach, on the boardwalk in a park, or at a baseball stadium and have a guy pull up and bring them food from where ever their hearts desire. If the technology is there, why are they ignoring us here in most of New Jersey?

More from New Jersey 101.5 :