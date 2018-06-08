NJ native Anthony Bourdain dead at age 61

His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in a hotel room in France Friday morning by close friend Eric Ripert, according to CNN. The apparent cause of death was suicide, the report said.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," the network said in a statement.