NJ native Anthony Bourdain dead at age 61
NEW YORK — CNN's Anthony Bourdain has taken his own life at the age of 61.
His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in a hotel room in France Friday morning by close friend Eric Ripert, according to CNN. The apparent cause of death was suicide, the report said.
He was working on an upcoming episode for the eleventh season of his CNN show "Parts Unknown."
"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," the network said in a statement.
Bourdain was a graduate of Dwight-Englewood High School, according to NorthJersey.com.
If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-6735.