No more having to cross the state line to get to Dave and Buster's , south Jersey game lovers! NJ's third Dave and Buster's is slated for the Gloucester Premium Outlets. The Camden County spot right along Route 42 is eyeing a planned opening in 2020, according to local officials .

The amusements and dining chain has opened two other locations in New Jersey within the past year. Dave and Buster's in the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne has been entertaining visitors since Valentine's Day. A few months earlier, Dave & Buster's opened its doors in Middlesex County at Woodbridge Center Mall in November 2017.

For an inside look at New Jersey's first Dave & Buster's, watch the video below:

If you think about it, the arrival of Dave and Buster's arcade restaurants in our state actually adds weight to the debate over ' Central versus North and South Jersey .' Each region will soon have it's own home-base for playing giant Connect Four and video games, while snacking on some tasty food and specialty drinks.

NJ is in-line for a 3rd Dave & Buster's (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Proud Jersey Girl Erin Vogt’s first repor ting gig involved her Fisher Price tape recorder. As a wife and momma of two kiddies, she firmly believes that life’s too short to drink bad coffee. A fan of the beach, Dave Grohl and karma, in no particular order.

Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook as ProudJersey.

More from NJ 101.5: