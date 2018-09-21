NJ mother of triplets dies walking to Back to School night

WALDWICK — A mother of triplets died Thursday night as she walked to Back to School Night at her children's school.

Danielle Convertino was walking in the parking lot of the Waldwick Middle School around 7 p.m. when she felt faint, according to Waldwick police Lt. Troy Seifert. Her condition deteriorated and she was hospitalized. She later died.

According to the Daily Voice of Northern Highlands, Convertino had Lupus and heart problems. She would have turned 44 on Friday.

A GoFundMe page that has been created when she had surgery last April identified her husband as Steven and their children as Sophia, Juliana and Joey.

"She was the pillar of our tight-knit community in Waldwick, and anyone who was involved in school activities or sports programs knew her," the fundraiser's creator, Lauren DeCanio Marco, wrote. "She worked tirelessly, constantly volunteering her time to our community, and she most definitely made it a better place."

The fund, which had exceeded its $20,000, will be put toward her funeral.

